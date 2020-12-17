Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 90,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEL traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 325,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,472. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

