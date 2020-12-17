Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.75

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.62, with a volume of 7468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,569 shares of company stock worth $374,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.