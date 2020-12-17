AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 251,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 436,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $390.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.84.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.