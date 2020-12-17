ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 345,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -448.17 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

