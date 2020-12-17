ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.
Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 345,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -448.17 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $41.79.
In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.