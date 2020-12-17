ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.