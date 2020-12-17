AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.94

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 17964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

