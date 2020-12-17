AAX Token (AAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.67 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $265,492.71 and approximately $2.67 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00368265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AAX Token Token Profile

AAX Token is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

AAX Token Token Trading

AAX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

