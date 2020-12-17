3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $292.86

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $292.86 and traded as low as $289.00. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $295.50, with a volume of 1,019,752 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 38.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

