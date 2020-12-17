1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) Trading 5.9% Higher

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.50. 191,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 237,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48.
1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.
About 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED)
1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.
