1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) Trading 5.9% Higher

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.50. 191,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 237,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ:GOED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of 1847 Goedeker as of its most recent SEC filing.

About 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.