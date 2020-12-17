0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $783,406.38 and $864,099.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00368548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.