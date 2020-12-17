$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,287,000 after purchasing an additional 348,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,900,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

