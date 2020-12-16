ZelaaPayAE Hits Market Cap of $160,919.89 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $160,919.89 and $153,460.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002833 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002249 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007262 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001432 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Token Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,222,355 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

