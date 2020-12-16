Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.