Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

