Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $237,180.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. 236,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Workiva by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workiva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

