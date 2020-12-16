Webcoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $5.60. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a total market cap of $31,325.87 and $4,884.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00407250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

Buying and Selling Webcoin

Webcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $51.55, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.