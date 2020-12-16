WAX Reaches Market Cap of $57.96 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $57.96 million and $1.05 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001883 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032494 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,733,799,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,879,108 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

