Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Capitalization of $857.39 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $8.26 or 0.00038798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $857.39 million and approximately $93.62 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012705 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,813,060 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

