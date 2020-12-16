Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5325 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vodafone Group has a payout ratio of 121.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.3%.

VOD opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

