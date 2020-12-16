VIDY Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.52 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. VIDY has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00408439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

