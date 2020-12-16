VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 3,056,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,727. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 737,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. III Capital Management boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,392,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.