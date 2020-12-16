ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) vs. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Financial Contrast

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS and Formula One Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Formula One Group has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Formula One Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57% Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and Formula One Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.80 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.84 $106.00 million ($1.35) -31.27

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Formula One Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

