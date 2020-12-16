Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $19.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veru traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 45,784,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,375% from the average daily volume of 1,849,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $700.05 million, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.