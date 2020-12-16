Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERU. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veru by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

