Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $301,400.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $172,015.36.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76.

On Thursday, September 17th, Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $129,347.20.

VRNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 409,072 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

