Uniswap Trading Up 3.8% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00016405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $891.77 million and approximately $541.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,329,915 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

