Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.