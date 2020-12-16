Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was down 7.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,335,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 721,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Specifically, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $361.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

