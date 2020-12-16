Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Transcat stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Insiders have sold 14,031 shares of company stock worth $450,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 86.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Transcat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

