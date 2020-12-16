The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHYF. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SHYF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 221,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.91 million, a PE ratio of -90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

