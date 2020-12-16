The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $249.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.53.

NYSE:CLX opened at $203.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $214.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

