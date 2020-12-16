Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.58

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.58 and traded as high as $74.35. Tencent shares last traded at $73.16, with a volume of 2,438,777 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Get Tencent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $710.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.