Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

NYSE:SKT opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

