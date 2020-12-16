Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

SYBX opened at $2.30 on Friday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.