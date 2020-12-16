Sunland Group Limited (SDG.AX) (ASX:SDG) Insider Vahid Saberi Acquires 43,062 Shares

Sunland Group Limited (SDG.AX) (ASX:SDG) insider Vahid Saberi bought 43,062 shares of Sunland Group Limited (SDG.AX) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,769.89 ($68,407.06).

Vahid Saberi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Vahid Saberi bought 11,938 shares of Sunland Group Limited (SDG.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,382.98 ($18,844.99).

On Thursday, December 3rd, Vahid Saberi bought 117,000 shares of Sunland Group Limited (SDG.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,283.00 ($183,773.57).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08.

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

