Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.47

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.47 and traded as high as $17.05. Summer Infant shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 5,866 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $67,065.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant accounts for 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

