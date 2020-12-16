Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 5,479 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $42,845.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,906 shares of company stock valued at $213,002.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.