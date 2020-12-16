Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 1,027,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 467.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

