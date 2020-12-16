Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) versus iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) Critical Survey

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and iShares MSCI Sweden ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 25.75% 8.76% 3.84% iShares MSCI Sweden ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and iShares MSCI Sweden ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 5.80 $22.94 million $1.41 10.27 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than iShares MSCI Sweden ETF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Solar Senior Capital and iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than iShares MSCI Sweden ETF.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats iShares MSCI Sweden ETF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

