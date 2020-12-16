SmartCash (SMART) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $109,728.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000216 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013453 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

