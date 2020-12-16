Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.83

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

