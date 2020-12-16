Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

SQNS stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.