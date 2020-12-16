Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $0.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,528,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,761. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.