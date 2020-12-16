Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

