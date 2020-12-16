Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $69.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,439. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,666. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

