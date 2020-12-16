Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $13.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 597,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,043. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $586.32 million, a P/E ratio of -275.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

