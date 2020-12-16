Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00.

Shares of NSTG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,139. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

