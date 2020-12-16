Reviewing Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Fields and Trilogy Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 2 3 0 2.60 Trilogy Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gold Fields currently has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. Trilogy Metals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Trilogy Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trilogy Metals is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Fields and Trilogy Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $2.97 billion 2.74 $161.60 million $0.42 21.88 Trilogy Metals N/A N/A -$27.91 million ($0.21) -9.00

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Trilogy Metals. Trilogy Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Trilogy Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Trilogy Metals N/A 13.44% 12.61%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Trilogy Metals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

