Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.693 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) stock opened at C$79.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.18 billion and a PE ratio of 43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$36.48 and a one year high of C$89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.90.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

