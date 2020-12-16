Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2020 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

12/3/2020 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/25/2020 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2020 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

11/25/2020 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2020 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2020 – Best Buy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

10/19/2020 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Best Buy increased in the past six months, it has underperformed the industry in the said time frame. The company has been grappling with soft gross margin trends for a while. During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the company’s gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) year over year. Moreover the domestic segment’s gross margin went down by 120 bps, due to higher supply chain costs on increased mix of online revenues. Gross margin is expected to remain pressurized in fiscal third-quarter owing to high online revenue mix. Nevertheless, the company is benefitting from growth in products that support stay-at-home practices such as tablets and household appliances. It has also been adding functionalities such as curbside pickup, in-store consultations, home installation and digital consultation services.”

BBY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 330,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

